Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Holdings Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,267.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,807 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,920.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 602,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 592,969 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 478,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 228,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 128,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

