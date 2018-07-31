Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stake Lessened by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 232,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,372 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 388,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,164,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,055,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF traded up $1.24, hitting $153.92, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,793. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

