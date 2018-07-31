Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 239,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 410,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 188,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 105,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

