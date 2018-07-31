Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 124,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 375,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $43.84 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

