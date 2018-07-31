ValuEngine Lowers TESARO (TSRO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESARO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on TESARO from $154.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on TESARO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Get TESARO alerts:

TSRO stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.02. TESARO has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.42). TESARO had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1520.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TESARO will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $307,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 1,136.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 67.3% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 20.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at $182,000.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.