ValuEngine Lowers Sleep Number (SNBR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Sleep Number from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SNBR stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 115.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $27,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 19.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

