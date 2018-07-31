ValuEngine Lowers New Relic (NEWR) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.35.

Shares of New Relic traded up $0.26, reaching $99.42, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 32,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,231. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $531,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $6,328,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,109 shares of company stock valued at $38,838,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

