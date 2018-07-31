ValuEngine Lowers Lendingtree (TREE) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.81.

TREE stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.40. 3,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $205.45 and a 52 week high of $404.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.89, for a total transaction of $4,216,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at $152,766,465.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,680 shares of company stock worth $82,167,304. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Lendingtree in the second quarter worth about $257,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Lendingtree in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lendingtree by 35.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

