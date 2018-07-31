ValuEngine Lowers Lendingtree (TREE) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.81.
TREE stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.40. 3,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $205.45 and a 52 week high of $404.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Lendingtree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.89, for a total transaction of $4,216,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at $152,766,465.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,680 shares of company stock worth $82,167,304. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Lendingtree in the second quarter worth about $257,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Lendingtree in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lendingtree by 35.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
About Lendingtree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.
