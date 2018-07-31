ValuEngine Lowers CNX Resources (CNX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of CNX Resources opened at $15.84 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,879,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

