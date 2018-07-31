Valorbit (VAL) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Valorbit (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Valorbit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Valorbit has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Valorbit has a total market cap of $537,598.00 and $0.00 worth of Valorbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037257 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004016 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00315005 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004826 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003587 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00066839 BTC.

Valorbit (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Valorbit’s total supply is 922,343,314,978,764 coins and its circulating supply is 6,114,978,764 coins. Valorbit’s official website is valorbit.com . Valorbit’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Valorbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valorbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valorbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valorbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

