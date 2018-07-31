Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

VMI has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries opened at $137.50 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 196.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

