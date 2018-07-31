Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Given Buy Rating at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill restated their buy rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Valley National Bancorp opened at $11.79 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.94. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.72 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Jennifer W. Steans sold 175,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $2,236,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $1,003,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 889,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,365 shares of company stock worth $6,638,571 in the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

