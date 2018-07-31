Valeritas (VLRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Valeritas to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.41. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,768.69% and a negative net margin of 225.97%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect Valeritas to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valeritas alerts:

Shares of VLRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,770. Valeritas has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.30.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Mandato bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Valeritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. assumed coverage on Valeritas in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valeritas in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.