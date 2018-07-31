Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9798950508292 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $86,686.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

