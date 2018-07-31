Uranium Participation (U) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Uranium Participation (TSE:U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have C$5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.75.

Separately, Paradigm Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of Uranium Participation opened at C$4.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Uranium Participation has a 52-week low of C$3.47 and a 52-week high of C$4.68.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Participation had a net margin of 99.64% and a return on equity of 48.55%.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

