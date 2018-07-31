United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,794.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,122,000 after purchasing an additional 995,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,087,000 after purchasing an additional 962,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,560,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

United Technologies opened at $133.10 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,412 shares of company stock worth $5,742,189. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

