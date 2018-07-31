United States Cellular (USM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United States Cellular earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.9988978148075 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

USM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.82%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

