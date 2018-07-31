United Rentals (URI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $163.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ second-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surpassed the consensus mark and improved from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The upside can be attributed to strong gains in volume and rates along with robust demand across construction and industrial verticals in United States as well as Canada. While rental revenues were up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter, rental rates inched up 2.8%. Additionally, the two most important acquisition made in 2017 — Neff Corporation and NES Rentals — contributed to the quarterly results. Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust market demand drove United Rentals’ growth as well. Moreover, total equipment rentals gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps). Meanwhile, United Rentals’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Earnings estimates also moved north for 2018 and 2019, over the past 30 days.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.09.

NYSE:URI traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.52. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,190.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

