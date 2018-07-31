United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals opened at $145.45 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.18.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

