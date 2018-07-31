United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Fire Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

United Fire Group opened at $60.60 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.45.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $152,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $949,300.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dawn M. Jaffray sold 10,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $574,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

