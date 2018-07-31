Uniper (UN01) PT Set at €22.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UN01. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.91 ($28.13).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €26.49 ($31.16) on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €14.14 ($16.64) and a 12-month high of €26.64 ($31.34).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

