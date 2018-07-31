Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Lessened by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $148.52 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

