Unilever (UN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6587113556296 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. equities research analysts forecast that Unilever will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.