UBS Group AG Has $896,000 Stake in Insperity Inc (NSP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Insperity were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity opened at $95.50 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.24 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 122.34%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $7,348,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,995,339. 9.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

