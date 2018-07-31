U.S. Silica (SLCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Silica traded up $0.60, hitting $27.52, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 159,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,256. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. KeyCorp cut their price target on U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

