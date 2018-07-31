Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $30.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TPB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Turning Point Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $1,408,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Wells Dobbins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,264 shares of company stock worth $310,555 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,243,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 127.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 182.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turning Point Brands traded up $0.15, hitting $33.02, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.91. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

