Truegame (TGAME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,321.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Livecoin. Truegame has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $131,321.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00387605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00179680 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027907 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000872 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,923,287 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

