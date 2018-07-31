tronc (TRNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). tronc had a positive return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. tronc has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $566.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

TRNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised tronc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tronc in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. tronc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

