TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. On average, analysts expect TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPVG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,943. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

