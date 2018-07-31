Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.94.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.87. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.02 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $199,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $300,803.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10,215.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 5.9% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 55,338 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 33,066 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

