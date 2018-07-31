Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.02

Media stories about Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the travel company an impact score of 44.1950888453252 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of TRIP opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $477,377.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,906.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,768 shares of company stock worth $1,012,932. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

