Trinity Industries (TRN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Trinity Industries opened at $37.39 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

