Trinity Industries Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRN. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Vertical Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of TRN opened at $37.39 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.