TriNet Group (TNET) PT Raised to $55.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. 11,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,321. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.47.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $45,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 25,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,315,322.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.