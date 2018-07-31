Trimble (TRMB) & Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Critical Review

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trimble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trimble and Image Sensing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 4 7 0 2.64 Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trimble presently has a consensus target price of $42.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Trimble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Trimble has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Image Sensing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 4.64% 14.28% 8.26% Image Sensing Systems 12.90% 25.87% 19.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trimble and Image Sensing Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $2.65 billion 3.28 $121.10 million $1.28 27.33 Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 1.58 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems.

Summary

Trimble beats Image Sensing Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. This segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products and services to the construction, engineering, mining, oil and gas, energy and utilities, government, and land management sectors; and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services that consist of guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions primarily to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment offers solutions under the Trimble, PeopleNet, GEOTrac, TMW, and ALK Technologies brands to customers working in transportation, including transportation and logistics, automotive, rail, and field service management. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

