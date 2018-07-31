TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.
TRI Pointe Group traded up $0.10, reaching $14.25, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 137,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $19.55.
In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 71,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,265,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,708.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,082 shares of company stock worth $3,196,195. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,893,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,035,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
