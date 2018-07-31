TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.

TRI Pointe Group traded up $0.10, reaching $14.25, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 137,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.61 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 71,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,265,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,708.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,082 shares of company stock worth $3,196,195. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,893,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,035,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

