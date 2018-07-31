Trex Company Inc (TREX) Position Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Trex were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Trex by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Trex by 967.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 103,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, insider James E. Cline sold 18,021 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $2,048,266.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $445,786.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock worth $2,940,844 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex opened at $64.11 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

