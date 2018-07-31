Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $149.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

