Transocean (RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 120.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Transocean opened at $13.38 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $102,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,702.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,497,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $391,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,783 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $166,101,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 20.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,567,343 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012,549 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $109,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,859 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,875,750 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

