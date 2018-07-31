Traders Sell NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. $168.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $241.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.30 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, NXP Semiconductors had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. NXP Semiconductors traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $95.34

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $101,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $137,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

