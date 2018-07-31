Traders Sell iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) on Strength (IWM)

Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $343.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $610.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $266.89 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded up $1.67 for the day and closed at $165.87

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5952 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

