Traders Sell DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Traders sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $76.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $133.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.21 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, DowDuPont had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $0.72 for the day and closed at $68.77

DWDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 23.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 127.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.