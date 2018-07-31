Traders Buy Shares of D. R. Horton (DHI) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) on weakness during trading on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $52.00. $58.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.91 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, D. R. Horton had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. D. R. Horton traded down ($0.20) for the day and closed at $43.70

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,107.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 10,085.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

