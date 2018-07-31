Traders Buy High Volume of Mack Cali Realty Put Options (CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

CLI opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.18. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, CEO Michael J. Demarco acquired 68,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

