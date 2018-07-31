Tractor Supply (TSCO) PT Raised to $77.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.62.
Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $77.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.68.
In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 565,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,429,000 after buying an additional 360,040 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 111.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 588,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,064,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,555.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 297,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
