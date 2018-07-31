Tractor Supply (TSCO) PT Raised to $77.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.62.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $77.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 565,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,429,000 after buying an additional 360,040 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 111.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 588,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,064,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,555.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 297,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.