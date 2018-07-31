TowneBank (TOWN) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TowneBank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of TowneBank traded down $0.15, hitting $32.45, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 9.46%. research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in TowneBank by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

