Tower International (TOWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $556.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Tower International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Tower International updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.04 EPS and its FY18 guidance to approx $4.10 EPS.

Tower International traded up $0.15, hitting $31.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,916. Tower International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $592,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Tower International in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tower International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. ZPR Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tower International by 52.2% in the first quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 83,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Tower International in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tower International in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

