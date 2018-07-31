Tower International (TOWR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.40 million.Tower International also updated its FY18 guidance to approx $4.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tower International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tower International in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:TOWR opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Tower International has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.32.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Tower International had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $563.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tower International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In other Tower International news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of Tower International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $592,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

