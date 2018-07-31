Total System Services (TSS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Total System Services’ earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and surged 30.5% year over year. Exceptional performance by all three segments have contributed to this favorable result. In a year's time, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. Its strong organic revenue growth reflects exceptional execution of strategic goals. The company’s acquisition strategy complements its organic growth. Its favorable 2018 guidance raises our optimism on the stock. The company has strengthened its capital position by reducing debt. Nevertheless, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and investment expenses are headwinds.”

TSS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.18.

Total System Services traded up $1.20, hitting $92.19, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 50,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,554. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,253,000 after buying an additional 329,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 132.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after buying an additional 288,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 99.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $19,148,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

