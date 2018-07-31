Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stake Increased by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $858,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $455,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 708,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,269,000 after buying an additional 80,508 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 171,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $401,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

TD opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5239 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

